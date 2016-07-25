Syrian Migrant Suspected in German Bombing

A Syrian migrant who was refused asylum injured 12 people and killed himself after setting off a bomb at a music festival, German authorities say. Authorities have identified the suspected bomber as a 27-year-old Syrian man who had arrived in Germany two years ago but was denied asylum last year. Late Sunday night, he allegedly detonated a bomb at a bar near the Ansbach Open music festival after being refused entry. Twelve people were injured in the blast, three of them seriously. Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said the suspect was unstable, having twice attempted suicide before. “We don’t know if this man planned on suicide or if he had the intention of killing others,” Herrmann said, adding, however, that he had enough explosives to kill many people.
