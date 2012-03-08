Syrian Minister May Have Defected

CHEAT SHEET
A genuine mugwump in the Syrian government may have bolted for the opposition. In a video posted Thursday, Syria's deputy oil minister announced he was switching sides, which would make him the first major government official to duck out from beneath President Bashar al-Assad’s iron wing since a popular uprising began almost a year ago. Little is known about where the videotaped defection originated, and the official, Abdu Hussameldin, has not verified its authenticity to reporters. In it Hussameldin says, “I declare I am joining the people’s revolution, which will not and will never accept oppression and the brutality practiced by the regime.”