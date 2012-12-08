CHEAT SHEET
    Syrian Rebels Aim for Airport

    As the conflict continues between the Syrian government and opposition fighters, rebels declared on Saturday their intent to take control of Damascus International Airport, citing it as a "legitimate target." Cutting off airport access, a spokesperson said, will also make it much more difficult for the government to receive military supplies. Defending the decision, another fighter claimed, "It will send a very strong political message to the regime," which has already lost two other air bases near the capital. "It will be a moral victory, to say the least."

