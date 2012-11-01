Syrian Rebels Kill 28 Soldiers

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Syrian rebels allegedly killed 28 soldiers loyal to the Bashar al-Assad regime on Thursday in three coordinated attacks on highway checkpoints, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition group. Unverified video footage showed the rebels shooting several of the soldiers after they had surrendered. The fighting occurred 25 miles south of Aleppo near the town of Saraqeb. Aleppo has seen some of the most intense fighting in the 19-month civil war. Also on Thursday, the Chinese government proposed a resolution to end the fighting that included a region-by-region cease-fire and to set up a transitional government.