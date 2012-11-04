Syrian Rebels Meet in Qatar

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Al Jazeera
Time to regroup. Opponents to the rule of Bashar al-Assad in Syria are meeting this week in Qatar to reorganize and select new leadership. Nineteen months of violence and bloodshed have continued unabated as the fractured opposition forces battle Assad and his forces. The United States has thrown its support behind a plan to put more military commanders in leadership roles, but it remained unclear Sunday whether the rebels would be able to cooperate with one another long enough to form a coherent leadership team.