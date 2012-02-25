Syrian Residents: Aid Not Enough

CHEAT SHEET
Residents of the Syrian city of Homs were despondent Saturday after an international coalition of leaders stopped short of providing military help to the rebels. “They [world leaders] are still giving opportunities to this man who is killing us and has already killed thousands of people,” said an activist named Husseni in the battered Homs district of Baba Amro. A group of more than 60 world leaders, calling themselves “Friends of Syria,” denounced President Bashar al-Assad on Friday after a meeting in Tunisia, and promised assistance presumably after Assad has stepped down. The Syrian Red Cross is continuing to evacuate Homs, the center of the uprising, with 27 wounded people being removed from the battered neighborhood of Baba Amro.