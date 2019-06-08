Syrian Soccer Goalie and Rebel Icon Killed in Northwestern Syria

Abdelbaset Sarout, a 27-year-old goalie for the Syrian national soccer team who led the uprising against President Bashar Assad and later fought for the rebels, has died from his wounds suffered in battle, according to the Associated Press. Sarout became famous when he led rallies and composed songs in the early days of the Syrian uprising. He was dubbed “singer of the revolution” for his songs. He later took up arms to fight for the rebel army when the uprising disintegrated into civil war. Assad dubbed him a traitor, banning him from playing soccer and offering a reward for any information leading to his arrest. “He was both a popular figure, guiding the rebellion, and a military commander,” said the leader of Jaish al-Izza rebel group, for whom Sarout was a commander. “His martyrdom will give us a push to continue down the path he chose and to which he offered his soul and blood as sacrifice.” It is not clear if Assad has commented on news of his death.