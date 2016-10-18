Syrian Telecom Announces 10-Day Internet Blackout

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Dyn Research
The government-affiliated Syrian Telecom announced Tuesday that 60-percent of the internet will be down for ten days, beginning Wednesday. According to the company, the outage is due to “submarine cable repairs” on international service lines. The announcement comes several days after a Russian ship equipped with cable-cutting technology was spotted moving in a northern track towards Syria. U.S. officials had previously been monitoring a reported surge in Russian submarine activity along undersea cable routes.