Syrian, Turkish Fighters Enter ISIS Stronghold

Read it at AFP
Syrian rebels forces and Turkish fighters have entered the Al-Bab, a town in northern Syria that has been an ISIS stronghold since 2014, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “Turkish forces and allied rebels in the Euphrates Shield campaign entered the western edge of the town and took control of a number of areas,” the SOHR said, adding that heavy fighting was already underway. On Thursday, three Turkish soldiers were killed near Al-Bab in an accidental Russian airstrike.