    Syringe Attacks on Women at U.K. Clubs Are on the Rise

    ‘NEEDLE SPIKING’

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    It’s a diabolical twist on spiking someone’s drink: women out clubbing in the U.K. have reported being stuck with syringes and then feeling as though they were drugged. The New York Times reports there have been 12 incidents in Nottinghamshire alone, and some women have called for a boycott of nightspots until the proprietors start searching patrons for needles. “It’s always been, ‘Watch your drink, cover your drink,’” Jocie Mears, 18, told the Times. “You can’t cover your whole body.”

