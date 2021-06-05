T-Mobile Employee Files Suit, Claims HR Asked About OnlyFans
DON’T GO THERE
A T-Mobile retail employee has filed a gender discrimination suit against the company, claiming the human resources department inappropriately asked about her OnlyFans account while she reported a physical assault. Caitlyn Stevens told The Verge that while she was working at a T-Mobile store in Fort Worth, Texas, a male employee tried to attack her. When she reported it, she claims, she was transferred—so she reported the incident to human resources. That's when, the suit claims, she faced questions from a male representative about her OnlyFans account and nude photos. “I felt sexually harassed, I felt uncomfortable,” she said. “The nature of the questions, when I’m literally reporting a physical assault, is not okay.” Stevens has since taken a medical leave, citing emotional stress. T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment from The Verge.