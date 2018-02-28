Ta-Nehisi Coates to Pen ‘Captain America’ Comic
Ta-Nehisi Coates revealed on Wednesday that he will be writing a new Captain America comic book for Marvel Comics, set to be released on the Fourth of July. Two years after his first Black Panther comic for Marvel hit stands, Coates wrote in The Atlantic that the new project “scares the hell out of” him but also that he is excited by the prospect of bringing his point of view to the iconically American. “[N]othing should really scare a writer more than the moment when they are no longer scared. I think it’s then that one might begin to lapse into self-caricature, endlessly repeating the same insights and the same opinions over and over,” the author of Between the World and Me and We Were Eight Years in Power added. “I’m not convinced I can tell a great Captain America story—which is precisely why I want so bad to try.”