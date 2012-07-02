Tabloid Covers That Predicted Tom Cruise-Katie Holmes Split (PHOTOS)

0Tabloid Covers That Predicted Tom Cruise-Katie Holmes Split (PHOTOS)TomKat DivorceTen tabloid cover stories that got it right about the end of the Cruise/Holmes marriage.Nina StrochlicRachel KrantzContributorUpdated Jul. 13, 2017 8:23PM ET / Published Jul. 02, 2012 4:45AM ET Poor Katie Trapped in Tom’s Prison! (2006) Scientology Bootcamp for Katie (2008) It’s Over! (2008) Suri’s Lonely Life (2008) At War With Tom (2009) Baby #2 Against Her Will (2010) Katie’s Tortured Life (2010) Broken Home (2010) FBI Probe Tearing Tom & Katie Apart (2011) Tom and This Woman (2012)