Tacky Logo for Trump’s Latest Renaming Victim Revealed

The logo has been revealed for the latest victim of President Donald Trump’s obsession with naming everything after himself.

A proposal to rename Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport cleared the Florida House and moved through a Florida Senate committee in February, just four days after a Trump family–linked private company trademarked the name.

And now, as the trademark deal moves towards completion, the airport’s tacky new logo has been revealed. Essentially, it looks like a stripped-back version of the presidential seal, if it were run through clip art.

The logo for the renamed airport. Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners

The current coat of arms, adopted in 1945, features an eagle grasping an olive branch and a bunch of arrows in its talons. The Trumpified version has the bird holding two olive branches.

It also features the crest over the bird’s body, but adds three stars to it. There are 13 stars on the official U.S. seal, scattered around the eagle, representing the original 13 colonies. Trump has sprinkled five stars around the eagle’s head. It is unclear what this represents.

In total, when the stars around the lettering are accounted for, there are 12 on the airport seal. Except for the lettering, which spells out the airport’s new name, the logo is entirely gold, a nod to the golden makeover Trump has given the Oval Office and other parts of the White House since taking office last year.

The airport is about to get all-new branding. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

In January, Trump and his crack design squad gave the United Nations logo similar treatment when the president unveiled his “Board of Peace.” The logo for his answer to the U.N., again, was a pared-back version of the original, which was introduced as an act of solidarity after World War II.

The new logo was totally gold and resembled a tacky knock-off of the original. “Big Microsoft Paint energy,” political commentator Adam Schwarz quipped on X, noting that the wreath appeared to be clip art and the whole image was just the U.N. logo “except dipped in gold.”

Trump has been on a renaming and self-branding rampage since retaking office. Key examples include Trump Accounts for children, Trump-class battleships, the Trump Gold Card, and a “Trump Route” peace project.

Trump touches down in Palm Beach when he makes his almost weekly retreat to Mar-a-Lago. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

However, adding his name to the Kennedy Center is his crowning achievement. Shortly after taking office in 2025, Trump engineered a takeover of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts by firing the existing board of trustees and appointing loyalists, who then elected him as board chair on February 12, 2025.

In December 2025, the Kennedy Center board, packed with Donald Trump’s appointees, voted to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” His name was added to the front of the iconic building on December 19.

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald reports that Trump’s businesses and family members could benefit from the taxpayer-funded airport name change.

That’s because the agreement isn’t limited to Palm Beach County. While Trump’s companies agreed not to take royalties from Trump-branded items sold at the airport, the deal allows them to sell similar airport-branded products elsewhere for profit, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The ‘Board of Peace’ logo followed a similar theme to that of Palm Beach's. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

It also gives Trump’s company control over who supplies those products. Airport shops must buy merchandise from a list of “approved retailers” chosen by the company, and any business that wants to sell items using the airport’s name has to purchase them directly from those designated sellers.

“That’s also unusual,” Gerben said. “Normally, a license agreement says that the goods have to be of a certain quality. It doesn’t say that you have to purchase them from a retailer that we’re approving them from.”