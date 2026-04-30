Trump Brutally Trolled After Slapping Name on His Biggest Failure

Donald Trump has been ridiculed for suggesting the Strait of Hormuz be renamed after himself, despite it severely hindering his war in Iran.

The 79-year-old president reshared an AI-generated map on Truth Social showing the narrow shipping route between Iran and Oman being renamed the “Strait of Trump.”

The route, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, has been largely closed off by Tehran amid Trump’s war in Iran, triggering a global oil crisis and soaring gas prices in the U.S.

Donald Trump has a habit of posting unhinged AI-generated content on social media. Truth Social/Donald Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office, which frequently trolls Trump online, was among those to mock the idea of the president slapping his name on something central to the spiraling Middle East conflict.

“Crude oil is now at $120/barrel and climbing. Americans are paying higher and higher prices,” Newsom’s press office posted on X. “Why won’t President Trump open the Strait of Trump!?”

Donald Trump has frequently insisted that the war in Iran is going to end soon. Nathan Howard/Reuters

This is not the first time Trump has appeared eager to rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself. While speaking at a summit in Miami in March, Trump seemed to deliberately mix up the name.

“But they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz,” he said unconvincingly. “Excuse me, I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. Fake News will say ‘he accidentally said.’ No. There’s no accidents with me.”

The former real estate mogul has a long-standing tendency to put his name on properties and business ventures, including hotels, golf resorts, and steaks.

The 79-year-old has continued that habit in office, renaming institutions such as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the United States Institute of Peace after himself during his second term.

Trump is also planning to issue new U.S. passports featuring his face as part of the America 250 celebrations and is set to become the first sitting U.S. president to have his signature on banknotes.

Trump’s war in Iran shows little sign of ending, with negotiations largely stalled. Tehran has floated a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. lifts its naval blockade on Iranian imports and delays talks over the country’s nuclear program.

The Trump administration is unwilling to engage in any talks without guarantees that Iran will not pursue a nuclear weapon.