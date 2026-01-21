TACO Trump Folds After Allies Give Him Cold Welcome Abroad

President Donald Trump has announced that a “framework” has been reached with Greenland after repeatedly demanding the U.S. take over the territory.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,“ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He did not go into detail on whether the deal would involve the U.S. acquiring the Danish territory, as Greenlandic leaders have insisted it is not for sale and they do not want to join the U.S.

President Donald Trump listens as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” Trump posted.

He also said that based on the understanding, he would not be imposing the 10 percent tariffs he had threatened on eight European countries, as he had threatened starting February 1.

The post came just hours after the president went on a wild rant about how the U.S. needed Greenland for its Golden Dome during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He claimed countries would be speaking German and Japanese if not for the U.S. during World War II and accused Denmark of being ungrateful.

Trump, 79, also appeared to mix up Greenland, the semi-autonomous territory, and Iceland, a country, multiple times on the world stage.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt furiously disputed that in a post, claiming he was referring to Greenland as a “piece of ice.”

"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland," Trump wrote in his post. “Further information will be made available as discussions progress.”

The president indicated that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and others would all be part of the negotiations.

European allies have repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims that Greenland was under threat by China and Russia, while also noting Greenland was willing to allow the U.S. access to the territory, as the U.S. already has a military presence there.

But Trump had vehemently rejected offers to work together and insisted the U.S. needed to own the territory outright.

During his address on Wednesday, Trump had already begun to backtrack on his threats to invade Greenland. He promised not to use military force to acquire Greenland but vowed he would “remember.”