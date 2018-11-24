CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Taiwan's New Anti-Gay Marriage Referendums Win Support

    SETBACK

    Victoria Bekiempis

    Ann Wang/REUTERS

    Taiwan's voters backed several anti-gay marriage referendums on Saturday, prompting concerns among activists that the island had suffered a setback as an equality trailblazer, AFP reports. One of these referendums, which demands Taiwan's Civil Code only recognize marriages that are between a man and a woman, received more than 7 million votes. Another referendum, which demands same-sex marriages be regulated under another statute, won more than 6 million votes. LGBT advocates had pushed for Taiwan's Civil Code to grant equal rights to same-sex marriages, but their proposal only received 3 million votes. Taiwan’s highest court legalized same-sex unions in May 2017—becoming the first entity in Asia to do so—and required its implementation within two years. Opposition from conservative groups has stymied progress, activists contend.

    Read it at AFP via Yahoo