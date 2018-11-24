Taiwan's New Anti-Gay Marriage Referendums Win Support
SETBACK
Taiwan's voters backed several anti-gay marriage referendums on Saturday, prompting concerns among activists that the island had suffered a setback as an equality trailblazer, AFP reports. One of these referendums, which demands Taiwan's Civil Code only recognize marriages that are between a man and a woman, received more than 7 million votes. Another referendum, which demands same-sex marriages be regulated under another statute, won more than 6 million votes. LGBT advocates had pushed for Taiwan's Civil Code to grant equal rights to same-sex marriages, but their proposal only received 3 million votes. Taiwan’s highest court legalized same-sex unions in May 2017—becoming the first entity in Asia to do so—and required its implementation within two years. Opposition from conservative groups has stymied progress, activists contend.