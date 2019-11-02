CHEAT SHEET
BURROW INTO SAVINGS
Burrow’s Flat-Pack Couches and Durable Rugs Are $200 Off When You Order $1,500 or More
Burrow has some leftover Halloween tricks up its sleeve and that means you can save on basically everything they carry. Use the code BOO at checkout and get $200 off orders of $1,500 or more. That means you can get the classic, sleek Nomad Leather Sofa for as low as $1,795. That includes the sturdy, Baltic Birch frame and a built-in USB charger with a 72” power cord. Or try the brand’s newest sectionals that can be arranged in a bunch of different styles like a U or L. Now this “secret sale” also includes the brand’s newest product: rugs. These rugs are low maintenance without sacrificing design. Some are made from recycled materials, some are pet and kid-friendly, and others are made from natural materials to blend right in. Plus, you’ll get free one-week shipping on all orders. There’s no time like the present to toss your old couch and get one that does more than just hold your butt off the ground. Burrow’s easy-to-assemble design and power capabilities will give you so much more to look forward to when you get home. | Shop at Burrow >
