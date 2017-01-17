Taking It To The Extreme In Dubai

Taking It To The Extreme In DubaiFrom sand surfing to hot air ballooning, few cities offer more adventure activities than Dubai. Let Emirates get you there in style with gourmet cuisine, complimentary beer, wine and spirits, and over 2,500 channels of entertainment.The Daily BeastUpdated Jul. 13, 2017 10:17AM ET / Published Jan. 17, 2017 12:00AM ET ShutterstockFrom sand surfing to hot air ballooning, few cities offer more adventure activities than Dubai. Let Emirates get you there in style with gourmet cuisine, complimentary beer, wine and spirits, and over 2,500 channels of entertainment.Fly Emirates to Dubai for your next adventurous vacation.