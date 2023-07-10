Taliban Leader Endorses Elon Musk’s Twitter Over New Rival Threads
WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE...
Anas Haqqani, the Taliban leader and scion of Afghanistan’s feared terrorist Haqqani Network, endorsed Elon Musk’s Twitter Monday over its new rival, Threads. “Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms,” Haqqani wrote on Twitter. “The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter. Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it.” Threads, which bears a striking resemblance to Twitter, was debuted last week by Meta. The announcement sparked a protracted war of words between Musk and his rival, Mark Zuckerberg, which culminated Sunday after the South African tech titan challenged his American counterpart to a “literal dick measuring contest.”