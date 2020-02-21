Taliban Peace Deal Will Be Signed This Month, Says Pompeo
The United States and the Taliban have brokered a peace agreement in a major step toward ending the war in Afghanistan, which began in the immediate wake of the September 11 terror attacks nearly 19 years ago. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced early Friday: “After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity.” A statement released by the State Department said, on the understanding that there’s a successful reduction in violence over the next week, a U.S.-Taliban peace agreement will be formally signed on Feb. 29. The statement described the forthcoming agreement as a “fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.”