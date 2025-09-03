Olympian Ryan Lochte says he’s been sober for 54 days after going to rehab to tackle a long-term substance abuse problem. The swimmer, who won six gold medals over the course of four Olympics, said he is “so happy” after entering a programme in Florida. Speaking to his 1 million fans on Instagram in a video, the 41-year-old said: “I wanted to share some positive updates in my life and what’s going on. I am so happy right now, and the big reason is that I’m 54 days sober.” Lochte was involved in a near-death car crash in 2023 in Gainesville, Florida, colliding with a garbage truck on his way to pick up his kids from school, which left him needing months of recovery. Telling fans about his sobriety journey, he said that during this time, he “fell into a really dark place.” Alongside broken bones, he suffered from “depression, loneliness, and feeling like I was giving up,” he explained, which “led me down a road of substance abuse. With everything going on in my life, I needed to make a change, a drastic change.” He added that he was glad to have sought help, and that he was on the journey to recovery. “I’m thinking clearly, I’m motivated, and I’m moving forward,” he said. It was not Lochte’s first brush with substance abuse—he admitted to a “serious” alcohol problem back in 2018 after trying to break down the door to his room in a California hotel.
Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, 73, is getting married to fiancée Mala Gaonkar this week, and celebrated the news by sharing a mostly-instrumental playlist of songs that will provide the soundtrack for their reception. The announcement, which came just weeks after they soft-launched their engagement in an interview with The Sunday Times, was made in a now-expired note on Byrne’s Instagram Stories. “I’m getting married this week, and made an almost entirely instrumental playlist while our guests eat an amazing and spicy dinner,” he wrote. “My sense is that words & lyrics can be distracting — the ear goes to them, especially if it’s a song one knows.” He added, “So, I opted for buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere … and that folks can also ignore at the same time.” Gaonkar, 55, is a businesswoman and hedge fund manager who has collaborated with Byrne on several immersive visual projects since 2016. Spanning 42 songs over two and a half hours, the playlist features music from artists such as Brian Eno, Herbie Hancock, and Post Malone, among others.
An 8-year-old girl was left in pools of blood after being savaged by a shark while going for a swim in Texas. Harper Ochoa screamed in pain after the shark ripped a chunk from her leg in the shallows off Galveston. “At first we thought, you know, was it a stingray?” her mother, Christa, told KWTX 10. She managed to push the creature off her daughter, but as they pulled her away from the water they saw that part of her leg was missing below the calf. “It was just so much blood, it was hard to tell what was going on. Then, when they were able to kind of get it to stop bleeding, the doctor was able to confirm that it looked like something from a shark, and she got 13 staples in the back of her leg,” she said. Harper was released from the hospital after Saturday’s attack but had to be readmitted due to an infection. The station reports she is being kept in the hospital for a few days, but is doing well. Despite her ordeal, her mother says Harper’s in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to the beach.
Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack channeled his late father in a furious rant that saw him brand an aging rock star with the C-word. Jack, 39, was responding to Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, who had slammed Ozzy and his band Black Sabbath on a podcast. Osbourne died in July, aged 76, only weeks after a final show with the group in Birmingham. Talking to The Independent Ink podcast last month, Waters, 81, was discussing how celebrities can be used as a distraction from politics. “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know,” Waters said. “He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.” He then attacked heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath. “The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a f---. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in... biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.” On Tuesday, Jack Osbourne clapped back on his Instagram with an NSFW post that pulled no punches in the family style. “Hey Roger Waters, F--- You,” it read. Labelling the rocker “pathetic” and “out of touch,” Osbourne said, “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press.” He then added, “My father always thought you were a c---, thanks for proving him right.” Waters has a history of conspiracist remarks, ranting about the power of “the Jewish lobby” and even suggesting the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel may have been a “false flag.”
The longtime basketball coach who swayed Michael Jordan to sign with Nike over Adidas died at 88 on Monday. George Raveling spent over 20 years coaching college basketball, during which time he also served as an assistant coach for the U.S. team at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. It was there that Raveling met Jordan, who helped the U.S. win gold that year and was about to start his record-breaking NBA career with the Chicago Bulls. According to Jordan, Raveling convinced him to sign with Nike during that Olympics run. “He used to always try to talk to me, ‘You gotta go Nike, you gotta go Nike. You’ve got to try,’” Jordan said in 2015. Raveling’s persuasion worked, and the first Air Jordan shoe earned $126 million in its first year of sales (as memorialized in the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-produced movie Air). Jordan and Raveling stayed close as Raveling made the switch from coaching to working for Nike in the early ’90s. Jordan said in a statement on Tuesday that Raveling “blessed my life with wisdom, encouragement, and friendship.” Outside of basketball, Raveling provided security for Martin Luther King Jr. at the March on Washington in 1963.
Sydney Sweeney, 27, and record executive Scooter Braun, 44, are reportedly dating. According to TMZ, the two are seeing each other “casually.” Braun and Sweeney were first seen strolling the streets of Venice together for the lavish Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding ceremonies in late June. They have reportedly seen each other multiple times since then, although it is unclear when the relationship became romantic. Sweeney was previously engaged to her boyfriend of seven years, film producer Jonathan Davino, 42, before they broke off their engagement in January. Braun was married to Yael Cohen, 38, for seven years, with whom he shares three children, before they split in 2021. Last year, Braun was rumored to be dating actress Rachelle Goulding, 39. Sweeney has recently made headlines for becoming a MAGA darling following the blowback from her American Eagle ad campaign. Braun is best known for discovering Justin Bieber and feuding with Taylor Swift after he bought her entire discography. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Braun and Sweeney.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in Beijing along with his daughter and likely heir, Kim Ju Ae. The pair arrived in the Chinese capital on Tuesday to attend Wednesday’s “Victory Day” Parade, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, alongside China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. According to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s state-run news outlet, Kim was greeted in a “warm atmosphere” and thanked Xi for the “enthusiastic and cordial hospitality.” Kim Ju Ae publicly made her debut back in November 2022 and is “most likely” to succeed her father, according to reports from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). Little is known about the supreme leader’s child; according to NIS, Kim Ju Ae is thought to be the dictator’s second oldest child and is about 12 years old, with rumors of an older boy and an unconfirmed report of a third child with no specified gender. Kim Ju Ae’s presence in Beijing has fueled yet more succession rumors, with experts speculating that Kim Jong Un is grooming his daughter to take over the regime, a pattern that has been observed with former generations of North Korean leaders.
Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been freed after serving six months in prison for a DUI, Page Six reported Tuesday. A Montgomery County Detention Center spokesperson confirmed her release to the outlet. The reality star had originally been sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended, along with paying $2,900 in fines. According to Fox45, sources cited good behavior as the reason for Huger’s early release. The 62-year-old television personality was charged with driving while intoxicated after totaling her Maserati in a high-speed crash in March 2024. She was found guilty in December that year, and according to police body cam footage, the star was visibly inebriated and even admitted to being drunk. Huger, who earned the nickname “Grande Dame” on the show, spoke about the body cam footage in an RHOP episode from March this year, saying she “didn’t recognize that woman” from the footage. “I’m sitting there in the courtroom, like, I have to finally watch it, because I kept saying, ‘Well, surely they made a mistake, right, because everything’s not connecting for me,’” she said while talking to her husband, Ray Huger.
First, they came for shared passwords on Netflix. Now, Amazon is rolling back allowing Prime account holders to share free delivery benefits with people who don’t live in the same house as them. The changes take effect as of October 1, meaning anyone currently enjoying the perk on a relative or friend’s dime will soon find themselves invited to sign up for Prime themselves if they want to hold on to the privilege—initially, at a discounted $14.99 rate annually, before cranking up to the same amount every month after the first year. The e-commerce and streaming behemoth says it’ll continue allowing users to share free shipping perks with their nearest and dearest under its existing “Amazon Family” program, provided you all live under the same roof. It follows after the tech giant apparently failed to meet its new subscriber targets during Prime Day, a four day extended deal period that fell earlier in July, though the company’s reportedly said it did see record-breaking sign-ups, just in the days on either side of the event itself.
Nina Kraus, 72, a professor at Northwestern University, went missing on Monday in Evanston, Illinois. The institution, located in the same city, asked for help from the public in locating the neurobiology and otolaryngology professor. Kraus left her home around 9 a.m. on Monday for a walk, before disappearing, Northwestern said in a press release. Kraus was wearing long pants, a windbreaker, and had a dark backpack with her, the institution said. Authorities describe the communications professor as being 5′4” with long silver hair, weighing around 140 pounds. The Evanston Police Department is conducting search efforts for Kraus in coordination with the university’s police. There is no indication of foul play, according to an ABC7 report. Evanston PD, without naming Kraus, announced on Tuesday morning that they would be piloting a drone along the shore of Lake Michigan as part of a missing person investigation. Kraus, who holds a Ph.D from Northwestern, is a “scientist, inventor, and amateur musician,” according to her bio on the university’s website.