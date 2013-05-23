Tamerlan’s Friend a ‘Tough Kid’

CHEAT SHEET
New details emerged Thursday surrounding the friend of Tamerlan Tsarnaev who was shot dead by the FBI during a bombing probe Wednesday. Friends of 27-year-old Ibragim Todashev describe him as a talented, but quiet martial arts fighter who “hated rules.” Todashev reportedly lived in Cambridge at one point, and interacted with Tamerlan on several occasions. While friends say he was not a “bad person around the gym,” he was aggressive by nature. “His only way to resolve a lot of conflicts was violence,” said another fighter. Todashev was openly very proud of his background, choosing a “cultural Chechen song” as his warm-up music.