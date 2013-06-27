Tammy Duckworth Blasts VA Scammer

CHEAT SHEET
Hell hath no fury like Tammy Duckworth. Duckworth—a U.S. Democratic representative, Iraq war veteran, and double amputee—launched a searing monologue against an IRS contractor who she says has been taking advantage of the Veterans Affairs system to receive benefits. Braulio Castillo has been using a foot injury suffered 27 years ago while at a military prep school—so, basically, a high school sports injury—to attain disabled-veteran status and receive a monthly check. “I’m sorry that twisting your ankle in high school has now come back to hurt you in such a painful way,” Duckworth said, among a series of epic burns.