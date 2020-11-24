Tampa Bay’s World Series Hero Randy Arozarena Detained in Mexico After Domestic Dispute

Read it at ESPN
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Randy Arozarena, fresh off a rookie season where he broke records for most hits and home runs in a single postseason, was detained in Mexico after allegedly trying to kidnap his daughter from his former stepfather, according to media reports Tuesday. The story was first reported by Mexican newspaper Yucatán Ahora, and later confirmed by ESPN. Arozarena has not yet been formally charged of a crime, and the prosecutor in charge of the case said he will release more information in the coming days, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Major League Baseball is investigating the incident, according to Passan.