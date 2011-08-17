Tampa School Bomb Plot Foiled

CHEAT SHEET
A mass-murder plot was thwarted when Tampa police arrested a student with plans to blow up his former school on the first day of classes. Jared Cano, 17, was arrested after allegedly planning to kill 32 people, including two principals. During a search of Cano’s apartment, police found explosive materials and a meticulously constructed outline of a plan to detonate bombs throughout the school next Tuesday. Tampa Police Chief Jane Castor told CNN the first day of classes at Freedom High School could have been a “potentially catastrophic event.”