Tamron Hall Leaving NBC After ‘Today’ Hour Canceled for Megyn Kelly

Tamron Hall, a regular host on NBC’s Today show and MSNBC, is leaving the network, NBC announced Wednesday. The move comes after news broke that NBC would cancel the third hour of the Today show to make room for ex-Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly. Hall, who had been co-host of the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show and was rumored to be leaving after heated contract negotiations, will not be saying goodbye to viewers on air. “Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks,” NBC said in a statement. “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC, and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.” It remains unclear where Hall will go after leaving NBC and MSNBC. In a statement released by the network, Hall said, “The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”
