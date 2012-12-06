Tanks Deployed at Morsi’s Palace

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Al Jazeera English
The Egyptian government deployed tanks outside of President Mohamed Morsi’s presidential palace early Thursday after overnight clashes between the president’s supporters and opposition killed at least seven people and wounded 400. Egyptian state television said the tanks had been sent in to secure the building, where armed Republican Guard troops were also reportedly deployed. Meanwhile, Morsi’s cabinet showed signs of distress, as two senior aides resigned. Rafik Habib, the director of state broadcasting and a Christian member of the Muslim Brotherhood, quit on Thursday, while Zaghoul el-Balshi, the new general secretary of the commission overseeing the constitutional referendum, resigned on Wednesday.