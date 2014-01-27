Tarantino Goes Medieval on Gawker

CHEAT SHEET
Quentin Tarantino is pretty f-ing far from okay with Gawker publishing his unreleased script. The director filed a copyright lawsuit against the media company Monday for publishing the 146-page script for The Hateful Eight. The movie won't be made after the script was leaked last week. "Gawker Media has made a business of predatoryjournalism, violating people's rights to make a buck," the suit says. Gawker hasn't responded yet, but it has been sued over posting material like celebrity sex tapes and book proposals.