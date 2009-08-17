Tarantino's Inglourious Flub

Nazis meet gruesome ends in Quentin Tarantino's new WWII film Inglourious Basterds. The New Yorker's David Denby writes that the film is "is not boring, but it’s ridiculous and appallingly insensitive." In it, Joseph Goebbels commissions a propaganda film about combat and shows it to top Nazi brass in 1944's occupied Paris. Groups of European movie people and a dirty dozen of Jewish American soldiers (the titular Basterds) make various plans to disrupt the proceedings and kill off the top Nazis. The Jewish American soldiers like to hit Nazis in the heads with baseball bats, carve swastikas into their heads, and scalp them. Denby writes the film follows in Tarantino's tradition of "moral callousness," and is "skillfully made" but "too silly to be enjoyed, even as a joke."
