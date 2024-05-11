Target Caves to Right-Wing Fury and Scales Back Pride Displays

A year after right-wingers went ballistic over its Pride Month displays, Target says its themed merchandise will be available only online and in “select stores, based on historical sales performance” this June. Bloomberg reported that means only about half of the retail giant’s 2,000 locations are likely to have the items. Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson called the scaling back “disappointing” and said the move “alienates LGBTQ+ individuals and allies at the risk of not only their bottom line but also their values... Pride merchandise means something. LGBTQ+ people are in every ZIP code in this country, and we aren’t going anywhere.” Last year, Pride merchandise, including transgender-friendly swimwear, triggered conservative-led boycott calls and in-store confrontation. Despite that, the company insisted it is “committed to supporting” the LGBTQ+ community.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10