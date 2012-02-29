Target Pulls Card Mocking Whitney Houston

CHEAT SHEET
Talk about bad timing. Target has pulled a line of Whitney Houston greeting cards from shelves. The message: “Next time you think of dating the bad boy, consider Whitney Houston.” Apparently the card was sold at the store before the singer’s death on Feb. 11, and as soon as Target found out about the card it pulled it immediately. The card referenced Houston’s relationship with “bad boy” Bobby Brown—whom some blame for her drug abuse and erratic behavior.