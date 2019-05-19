1. MARITIME BULL'S-EYE
The Target, Vineyard Vines Collaboration Brings The Iconic Whale Brand to Summer Clothes and Houseware
Target and casualwear brand Vineyard Vines — famous for its whale logo — launched a collaboration yesterday aimed at affordable outdoors clothing and housewares, ranging from men’s and women’s apparel to decor and tableware. The styles are breezy and light, a great way to get comfortable beachwear that works perfectly well during weekend jaunts around town or in a park, too. This Striped Midi Skirt in navy and white is a great example of that — it’s got side pockets for function and 100% cotton fabric to contend with the warming weather. Or consider these simple and versatile navy shorts, a full elastic waistband letting you find the perfect fit and an above-the-knee design to help pair them with anything. Over on the accessories side, we’re loving the collab’s Straw Beach Bag. It comes in a navy and pink style with faux-leather straps for comfort and a small zippered pocket for your valuables. As you prepare for the lovely warm months ahead, stock up easily and affordably with some of this staple outdoors gear from the Target and Vineyard Vines collab.
