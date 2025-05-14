Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In a match made in reality TV heaven (or is it hell?), Tarte Cosmetics is stepping into uncharted territory with its first-ever television collaboration. The viral beauty brand has partnered with Hulu’s hit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for a limited-edition makeup collection that asks the question on everyone’s mind: Are you a saint or a sinner?

The partnership comes just in time for the highly anticipated second season of the show, which premieres May 15. For those who haven’t been caught up in the drama yet, the series offers an unfiltered look into the world of Mormon #MomTok influencers, where picture-perfect family values clash with explosive revelations about swinging, secrets, and sisterhood bonds that go far beyond their traditional Mormon church teachings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarte has built an empire on products that help women feel confident and beautiful, from the cult-favorite Shape Tape concealer to the luscious Maracuja Juicy Lip collection. Now, the brand is embracing its naughty and nice sides with two bundles inspired by the show’s juicy contradictions. The collection brilliantly plays on the show’s central tension between Mormon piety and modern sexuality, giving fans a chance to express whichever side of themselves they’re feeling that day, or perhaps a little of both.

For the rule-followers, the “Saints” bundle includes the nourishing Maracuja Juicy Melt Mask and Tartelette XL Tubing Mascara, with a free Shape Tape Blur Concealer Stick included with purchase.

Saints Bundle See At Tarte Cosmetics $ 40

Meanwhile, those who identify more with the show’s rebellious side can opt for the “Sinners” bundle , featuring the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump and Lights, Camera, Lashes Platinum Mascara, with a free full-size Shape Tape Concealer thrown in.

Sinners Bundle See At Tarte Cosmetics $ 40

In the exclusive partnership, Hulu subscribers got early access to the collection starting May 8 through “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Secret Shop,” a curated destination for show merchandise and partner products. Now, the general public can get their hands on these limited-edition bundles. Additionally, beauty enthusiasts can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide on Tarte products using code MOMTOK20.

Whether you consider yourself more of a saint or a sinner—or like most of us, fall somewhere in between—this collection offers something for everyone who enjoys a little drama with their beauty routine.