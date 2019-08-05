6-Year-Old Boy ‘Thrown’ From 10th Floor of London's Tate Modern Gallery

Read it at BBC News
A 6-year-old boy is in a critical condition in London after being thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday and was still being questioned in police custody on Monday. Harrowing eyewitness reports described a “loud bang” being followed by a woman screaming: “Where’s my son? Where’s my son?” The city’s Metropolitan Police said the boy was thrown from a viewing platform and landed on the fifth-floor roof. His condition was described Monday as stable but critical. Police said there was “nothing to suggest [the suspect] is known to the victim.”