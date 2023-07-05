Tatum O’Neal ‘Overdosed and Almost Died’ From Stroke in 2020
MIRACULOUS
It’s a “miracle” that Tatum O’Neal is alive and recovering, according to her son Kevin McEnroe. O’Neal, 59, told People that she “almost died” after a drug overdose in May 2020 that led to a stroke and a six-week coma. For 37-year-old McEnroe, her oldest son, “it was the phone call we’d always been waiting for.” He revealed he didn’t think his mother would survive after suffering from a cardiac arrest and “a number of seizures” after the overdose. When O’Neal came out of the coma, McEnroe said she couldn’t even communicate. “She didn’t know where she was,” he said. “She couldn’t say, ‘I’m scared.’” But the Oscar winner, who’s struggled with addiction for decades, made a miraculous ongoing recovery. For the past three years, O’Neal has made strides in regaining her memory, as well as her ability to read and write. In the midst of her physical recovery, O’Neal also attends 12-step meetings and daily therapy sessions to address the root of her addiction. “I’ve been trying to get sober my whole life,” she said. “Every day, I am trying.”