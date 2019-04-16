Taylor Stitch’s New Line of Boots Combine Eco-Friendliness with High-End Style and Durability
Ranch Chukka Moto
Eco-friendly and high style apparel company Taylor Stitch launched a collection of boots today: the Ranch Boot, the Chukka, and the Moto Boot. Each is designed with durability in mind, from a Goodyear storm welt construction to high-traction Vibram soles. Atop a list of premium materials, the boots are all Leather Working Group Gold Certified, too. And while they all share a durable design that leans toward comfort and style, they do each have some standouts. The Ranch Boot features front and rear pull tabs, a leather pullup that is designed to improve as it ages over time, and heavy-duty elastic at the ankle. The Chukka features three blind eyelets, waxed cotton round laces, and fully-lined leather and foam insoles. Finally, the Moto Boot features six antique brass eyelets, double layer cap toe construction, and two brass speed hooks. Taylor Stitch’s latest collection is really for the eco-conscious shopper looking for high style and premium components. These boots are definitely an investment — and one that’ll carry you through many springs to come.
