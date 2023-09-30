Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke About Dressing as Barbie and Ken for Halloween: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have joked about wearing matching Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween, an insider told The Daily Mail. It’s still unclear if the celebrity pair are actually dating, but Swift is expected to attend Kelce’s next game on Sunday. “The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is OK with,” the insider told the Daily Mail. “He wants to get in as much time as possible with her before she embarks on her international tour.” Swift is apparently making the most of the laps between the U.S. and international shows as part of her “Eras” tour, which is set to resume Nov 9. in Buenos Aires.