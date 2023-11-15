Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Parents Set to Meet on Monday
END GAME
According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Tonight (almost certainly fed to them by loyal Taylor Swift publicist Tree Paine), the parents of lovebirds Travis Kelce and Swift will officially meet for the first time during Monday night’s face-off between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce, of course, is the record-setting Chiefs tight end who just spent the weekend in Argentina with Swift’s arms locked around his neck; his brother, Jason Kelce, is a center on the Eagles. Swift was spotted cutting it up in the stands with her boyfriend’s mom, Donna Kelce, when she first started attending Chiefs games earlier this fall, and Kelce was filmed rocking out to Swift’s setlist in South America on Saturday alongside Scott Swift, Swift’s ex-stockbroker father. Ah, white people. They love getting the parents together!