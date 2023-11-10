CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Only Two Female Artists Have More Grammy Nominations Than Taylor Swift
WILDEST DREAMS
Read it at USA Today
Taylor Swift scored six Grammy nominations this year, including for album of the year and best pop vocal album for Midnights. “Anti-Hero” also earned her nominations for best pop solo performance, song of the year, and record of the year, while she clinched another nom for best pop duo/group performance for “Karma” with rapper Ice Spice. That adds up to 52 total nominations over her illustrious career, making Swift the third most nominated female artist in history behind Beyoncé with 88 and Dolly Parton with 53. Swift is also now the first artist to earn seven nominations for song of the year, surpassing Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.