Taylor Swift Breaks Records

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Eat your heart out, Kanye. Backed by positive reviews and high visibility, Taylor Swift's latest album, Speak Now, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard chart after selling a whopping 1.046 million copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan. It was the highest one-week total since Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III sold 1.006 million copies in June 2008, and marked the highest one-week sales ever for a female country artist. Speak Now is currently the fastest-selling album of 2010, besting Eminem, whose Recovery dropped in June and moved 741,000 copies in its first week.