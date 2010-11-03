Taylor Swift Breaks Records

CHEAT SHEET
    Eat your heart out, Kanye. Backed by positive reviews and high visibility, Taylor Swift's latest album, Speak Now, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard chart after selling a whopping 1.046 million copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan. It was the highest one-week total since Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III sold 1.006 million copies in June 2008, and marked the highest one-week sales ever for a female country artist. Speak Now is currently the fastest-selling album of 2010, besting Eminem, whose Recovery dropped in June and moved 741,000 copies in its first week.

