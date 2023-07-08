Taylor Lautner Backflips Into Onstage Reunion With Ex Taylor Swift
TEAM TAYLOR
Taylor Swift fans were met with a shocking surprise on Friday night when the pop star brought out her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage during her Kansas City concert. Swift also brought out actress Joey King and Presley Cash, who are featured in one of the singer’s music videos. Lautner, who dated Swift in 2009 and inspired the song “Back to December,” came out onstage with a cartwheel and a backflip before exchanging compliments with his ex. Swift told the audience that Lautner was a “very positive force” in her life when she was making her Speak Now album and that he and his new wife—who is also named Taylor—“have become some of my closest friends.” “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you,” Lautner said back to his fellow Taylor.