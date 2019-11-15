YIKES
Taylor Swift Claims Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta Are Blocking Her Performance, Netflix Doc
Singer Taylor Swift has accused manager Scooter Braun and music label CEO Scott Borchetta of not allowing her to perform her older music for the upcoming American Music Awards and blocking her older performance footage from featuring in a Netflix documentary. In a statement on Twitter, the artist said she had planned to perform a medley of her music to celebrate her Artist of the Decade award, but the two men are blocking the inclusion of her older music—allegedly claiming it would be a re-recording of the master recordings Big Machine Records technically owns. The men also allegedly declined to allow Swift's older songs and performance footage to be used for an upcoming Netflix documentary about her life. According to Swift, Borchetta said he would only permit the use of her older songs if she didn't record copycats of her old masters next year and if she stopped talking about him and Braun. “This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in writing these songs,” Swift wrote. “I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it.”