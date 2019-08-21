CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift Claims She’ll Re-Record Old Hits
Taylor Swift claimed in a new interview that she plans to re-record some of her old songs after a business deal put her masters in the hands of talent agent Scooter Braun. In a deal reportedly worth $300 million, Braun’s company acquired the rights to Swift’s old recordings when it bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group. In a preview of a CBS Sunday Morning episode set to air this weekend, host Tracy Smith asks the pop star whether she has plans to re-record her songs. “Yeah, absolutely,” Swift replies. In the interview, Swift says that neither she nor her inner circle had any idea of the deal before it was made public. Page Six reported that it would be impossible for Swift to re-record her old hits as “she’s not contractually allowed to do so,” according to an unnamed music industry expert with knowledge of the deal.