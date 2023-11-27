CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift Declined Performance at King Charles III’s Coronation
Taylor Swift reportedly rejected an offer to perform at King Charles III’s coronation in May, according to an upcoming book by royal reporter Omid Scobie. Us Weekly reported that the pop star was one of several musicians who turned Charles down, including Harry Styles, Adele, Elton John, and the Spice Girls, making it difficult for officials to organize the ceremony. A reason wasn’t given for her decision, but Swift had a concert in Nashville, Tennessee for her Eras Tour during that time. Although she didn’t show up at the big event, the magazine noted that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made an appearance at Swift’s Aug. 8 concert in Los Angeles. Scobie’s book, Endgame, will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 28.