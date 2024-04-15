Taylor Swift Praises Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt’s ‘All Too Well’ SNL Cover
STAMP OF APPROVAL
Taylor Swift on Sunday endorsed Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s reimagining of her song “All Too Well,” which the A-list duo delivered during the opening monologue of this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live as an ode to the difficulties of giving up their on-screen personas in the 2023 hits Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively. “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!!” the pop superstar posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏.” Gosling, who hosted the live sketch show this week, began his monologue by promising not to dwell on his role as Ken in Barbie, before backtracking. “I actually am going to talk about it a little bit,” he said. “I have to, because when you play a character that hard, that long, letting go just feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift.” Sitting down at a piano on-stage, he proceeded to belt out a Barbie-themed version of Swift’s song, one which Blunt interrupted before ultimately joining in.