Taylor Swift Gets Stuck on Platform at Dublin Eras Tour Show
SHAKE IT OFF
The Swifties aren’t calling it the “Errors Tour” for nothing. Taylor Swift was momentarily stranded on an elevated platform at a Saturday night concert in Dublin, Ireland as a result of a technical malfunction, according to footage of the mishap. The singer was performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” when the platform carrying her failed to retract back into the stage, leaving her stuck in the air. Backup dancer Jan Ravnik, evidently thinking quickly, crossed the stage and smoothly helped the grinning popstar down. Swift made headlines last week after her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, made a surprise appearance onstage at her London show. Decked out in a tux and tails, Kelce literally swept Swift off her feet, carrying her during a costume change, before powdering her face and busting a few moves for the cheering crowd. Swift was set to perform one more night in Dublin on Sunday before moving on to the Amsterdam leg of the tour, which wraps up in December.