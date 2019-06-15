Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at Stonewall Inn

Pop star Taylor Swift gave a surprise performance at Stonewall Inn on Friday night, just after the release of her pro-LGBT song “You Need to Calm Down.” According to Variety, Swift surprised the crowd of about 100 inside the Greenwich Village historical site following a performance by singer Sara Bareilles. Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson introduced Swift, who sang her hit song “Shake It Off.” Stonewall is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 riots by members of the LGBT community against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn. Swift’s new single from her upcoming album, Lover, reportedly gives a nod to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and the LGBT community. GLAAD announced they saw a spike in $13 donations—Swift’s favorite number—after the song’s release.