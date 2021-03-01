Taylor Swift Goes After Netflix and Its New Show Over ‘Sexist’ Joke

Taylor Swift went after Netflix and its new show Ginny & Georgia over a “deeply sexist” joke that took a jab at her dating life. In the final episode of the new show’s first season, teenage Ginny is having a blowout fight about relationships with her mom Georgia. At one point, Ginny quips “what do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”
Swift’s fans were quick to come to the singer’s defense and called out the show for being misogynistic, leading “RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT” to become a trending topic on Twitter. By Monday morning, the discussion was on Swift’s radar and in a scorching tweet she called the writing “lazy” and “sexist.” “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY,” she wrote.
Swift also pointed the finger at Netflix, saying the line didn’t “look cute” after she had partnered with the streaming service for the release of her documentary Miss Americana in January 2020. “Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she added.