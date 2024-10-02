Taylor Swift Guitar Smashed by a Trump Supporter Is Back Up for Sale
PRICELESS
Mere days after a man paid $4,000 to smash a Taylor Swift-signed guitar, the damaged instrument is back up for sale. TMZ reports that Gary Estes, the guitar-smashing Trump supporter, gave the instrument back to the charity his money went to, and the organization subsequently listed the item on eBay. Its current bid was $2,800 on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Post. The guitar comes with a certificate of authenticity, though a TMZ source denies the singer actually signed it or that it is an authentic piece of Swift merchandise. Video from the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner shows the moment Estes gleefully took the hammer and whacked the auction item close to 20 times leaving it riddled with holes. After the incident, he spoke to NBC News and explained why he paid for the item only to destroy it. “There was nothing malicious or anything about it,” Estes said. “It was just a joke at an auction that we had to raise money for kids, right?”